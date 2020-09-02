Protesters gather at site of Daniel Prude's arrest 

News of the death of Daniel Prude following his arrest by Rochester police moved upward of 100 demonstrators Wednesday to gather at the Jefferson Avenue intersection where Prude was restrained by officers.
The demonstrators began their protest outside the Police Department on Exchange Boulevard early in the afternoon, shortly after relatives of Prude and a lawyer representing them released the details of his death
during a news conference at City Hall.
Outside the police headquarters, police had set up barricades as civilians were evacuated from the building and police positioned themselves with Pepperball guns inside the barricade. A smattering of protesters across the street shouted chants and condemnation at police.
"The police chief, our mayor, and the president of the Locust Club Mike Mazzeo knew this had happened," Lupien said. "They knew this had happened when they said we are not Minneapolis, that we don't have the same problems as other cities."
At one point, an officer crossed the street and picked up a protester's backpack, shouting it was "abandoned property," carried it across the street, and tossed it over the barricade. Protesters then moved up to the gates, periodically kicking and rocking the gates.
Police responded with Pepperballs and pepper spray, firing at the crowd until they receded. Police also came through the barricade and grabbed one protester off the street, carrying back into the Public Safety Building.
Amid the chaos, organizer Ashley Gantt was released from custody. She was met with cheers as she rejoined the crowd.
"People like to make a narrative that it's not us, it's them," Gantt said. "But we, as Black and brown people in the community, we know that it is us, and we know from the video released today of the murder of Daniel Prude, we know it is us."
"We want the larger community to know this is not something that happens in other cities, in other states, it happens right here in Rochester."
The demonstration grew throughout the afternoon and by evening had migrated to Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way, where officer confronted a naked and distressed Prude on March 23.
Police reports and body camera footage of the incident show that three officers restrained a handcuffed Prude in the roadway by holding down his feet and head and applying pressure to his back with a knee.
An early spring snow drifted down on Prude as police pinned him down in March. On Wednesday evening, rain poured down on Jefferson Avenue, inspiring a new protest chant: "he died in the snow, we can stand in the rain."
Protesters gathered outside of the Public Safety Building on Wednesday shortly after relatives of Daniel Prude and a lawyer representing them released the details of his death during a news conference at City Hall.
Prude fell unconscious and stopped breathing, and died a week later in Strong Memorial Hospital, from which he had been released after a mental health evaluation only hours before his arrest.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner determined Prude died of “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delerium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,” an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.
By 8 p.m., a DJ had set up on Jefferson, blaring NWA and James Brown's "The Big Payback." The protest is slated to last overnight, or as long as it takes for organizers to meet their demands. Those demands include the firing of all officers involved in Prude's death and a ban on police response to mental health calls, among others.
"This is just day one," said Adrian Hale, a manager who deals with strategic initiatives for the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. "We're not stopping."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
