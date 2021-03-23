Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 23, 2021

Protesters march on anniversary of Daniel Prude's fatal encounter with RPD 

click to enlarge Protesters march down East Avenue, memorializing the one-year of Daniel Prude's encounter with the Rochester Police Department, which ultimately led to his death on March 30, 2020.

PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE

Protesters march down East Avenue, memorializing the one-year of Daniel Prude's encounter with the Rochester Police Department, which ultimately led to his death on March 30, 2020.

Black Lives Matter activists are marching through the streets of Rochester today as they mark the one-year anniversary of Daniel Prude's ultimately fatal encounter with city police.


Chanting "no justice, no peace," about 100 people first gathered at Parcel 5. The protesters then marched to the RTS terminal on St. Paul Street, blocking buses from entering and leaving the terminal. Free The People ROC, the group leading the protests, told WXXI News that they planned to be at the terminal all day, but were offering transportation to those who need it. RTS locked the doors with handcuffs to deter the protesters from entering.

The protesters moved down Main Street and then to East Avenue, ultimately ending their march in the Wegmans parking lot. Wegmans locked the store around 11 a.m., and protesters set up a table in the parking lot. Some wrote messages with chalk on the blacktop outside the store’s entrance.


The protesters continue to call for the firing of the officers who restrained Prude during his March 23, 2020, mental health arrest. He died a week later.

Organizers said they will celebrate Prude's life tonight on Child Street by eating his favorite foods and dancing to the music he liked.

This is an ongoing story and will continue to be updated. Follow coverage on Twitter by following Racquel Stephen and Max Schulte on Twitter.
