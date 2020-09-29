Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
September 29, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Protesters march to DA’s office, call for Doorley’s resignation 

By
click to enlarge Protesters marched to the DA’s office and called for Doorley’s resignation. - CREDIT NOELLE E. C. EVANS | WXXI NEWS
  • CREDIT NOELLE E. C. EVANS | WXXI NEWS
  • Protesters marched to the DA’s office and called for Doorley’s resignation.
Roughly fifty protesters gathered outside City Hall Monday afternoon and marched to the Monroe County District Attorney’s office, calling on D.A. Sandra Doorley to resign.

Stanley Martin, an organizer with Free the People Roc, said that Doorley’s policies are racist and hurt people like Daniel Prude, who suffocated in police custody during a mental health arrest in March.

“We are here to dismantle the system of mass incarceration. Sandra Doorley is at the head of that system in this county,” said Martin. “So it only makes sense to ask for her resignation and have someone who understands that being poor is not a crime, being sick with a mental illness and substance abuse disorder is not a crime.”


Protesters have previously called on Doorley and others to step down. Earlier this month, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Rochester police chief La’Ron Singletary. Seven of the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s arrest have been suspended with pay.

In a statement Monday afternoon, Doorley said that she has no intention to resign.

“I will continue to serve as the Monroe County District Attorney, just as I have since 2012,” Doorley said in her statement. “The people of Monroe County resoundingly re-elected me last year and I want to make it abundantly clear that I, along with the employees of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, will continue to ensure that there will be justice, public safety, law and order in this community.”

Noelle E. C. Evans is a reporter for WXXI News, a media partner of CITY. She can be reached at nevans@wxxi.org.
