Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

October 15, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Prude family attorneys say city withheld paperwork from them 

By
An attorney representing the family of Daniel Prude will argue in state court Thursday that the city of Rochester withheld some records he and his co-counsel requested regarding Prude’s death at the hands of Rochester police officers.
click to enlarge Daniel Prude's brother, Joe Prude, stands outside City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, during an announcement of plans to sue the city over Prude's death. - PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • PHOTO BY MAX SCHULTE
  • Daniel Prude's brother, Joe Prude, stands outside City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, during an announcement of plans to sue the city over Prude's death.


Elliot Shields, the lawyer, filed a complaint in state Supreme Court on Sept. 21 alleging that the city did not fully respond to an April 3 open records request for all communications and body-worn camera footage related to Prude’s fatal encounter with police on March 23.

He was scheduled to make his argument before Justice James Piampiano at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The complaint stated that city representatives told the Prude family’s attorneys that there were no communications between any Rochester Police Department officers or city employees related to the incident. But when Deputy Mayor James Smith released his 323-page administrative review of the incident on Sept. 14, it contained “numerous” records, including e-mails between police and city officials, that should have been produced under the records request, the complaint argued.
Related Daniel Prude was suffocated by Rochester police, his family says
Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020.
Daniel Prude was suffocated by Rochester police, his family says
Two months before George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off nationwide protests, Daniel Prude allegedly died in a similar manner in Rochester.
By Jeremy Moule
News
“The Smith Memo makes clear that there are additional responsive records that were not produced to Petitioner,” read the complaint.

In addition to seeking any documents to which they are entitled, the lawsuit also seeks reimbursement from the city for attorney fees and costs.
Related Mayor Lovely Warren: 'I was told Daniel Prude OD'd'
Mayor Lovely Warren told reporters on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that she had suspended the seven officers involved in Daniel Prude's arrest.
Mayor Lovely Warren: 'I was told Daniel Prude OD'd'
Mayor Lovely Warren said the city has suspended the police officers who took part in Prude's arrest and that the city is in settlement talks with Prude's family.
By David Andreatta and Jeremy Moule
News
Shields and attorney Don Thompson are also representing the Prude family in a federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester. That lawsuit alleges that three RPD officers used excessive force in restraining Prude, who was naked and had his hands cuffed behind his back. It further alleges that the officers held Prude down under the full weight of their bodies for more than two minutes until he stopped breathing and went into cardiac arrest.

The Monroe County medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide due to “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to excited delerium due to acute phencyclidine intoxication,” an indication that Prude might have been high on PCP.
Related In lawsuit, Prude family seeks federal monitor for RPD
Daniel Prude was 41 when he died March 30, 2020.
In lawsuit, Prude family seeks federal monitor for RPD
The complaint accuses three RPD officers of using excessive force by restraining Prude, who was naked with his hands cuffed behind his back.
By Jeremy Moule
News
The federal lawsuit asks the court to order reforms in the Rochester Police Department and to appoint a federal monitor for those changes. The family is also seeking unspecified damages.

Jeremy Moule is CITY’s news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
15 Fri
16 Sat
17 Sun
18 Mon
19 Tue
20 Wed
21

Cave Canem Poets: makalani bandele & Joy Priest @ Livestream

Nature Immersion with Lindsay Cray @ Hunt Country Vineyards

Nature Immersion with Lindsay Cray @ Hunt Country Vineyards

Details here....
Self-Guided Walking Tour: South End Saunter @ Mount Hope Cemetery

Self-Guided Walking Tour: South End Saunter @ Mount Hope Cemetery

A leisurely self-guided walk or cycle through the cemetery to learn a...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2020 CITY News