June 26, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

PSYCHEDELIC FUNK-FOLK | Swamp Kids 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY WAYNE TORREY
  • PHOTO BY WAYNE TORREY

Swamp Kids features a complex kaleidoscope of jazz-rock, psychedelic funk, and folk. Consisting of Big Mean Sound Machine's Emmett Scott on keys and Angelo Peters on bass, as well as The English Project's Chris English on drums and singer-songwriter Tenzin Chopak on guitar, Swamp Kids released its debut EP "Skeletons" shortly after its formation in 2018. Swamp Kids offers worldly percussion, with dreamy waves of electronic keyboard cresting into jazzy guitar chords. The band lays down cosmically funky grooves, with inclusive lyrics about sharing, community, and the beauty of life.

Swamp Kids will perform the Party in the Park Twiddle After-party on Thursday, June 27, 10 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; swampkidsmusic.com.

