Public Water Supply is flush with songwriters 

Rochester alt-country band Public Water Supply at Cobbs Hill Reservoir.

Public Water Supply plays the album release party for its self-titled debut on Jan. 13 at Iron Smoke Distillery.

Performer Perdo Araujo with Karis Gregory, Adrianna Noone, Iggy Marino, Spencer Kornrich, and Alex Brophy at Lux Lounge for the "Georgia " music video shoot.

Catchy, compelling songwriting is a precious resource, but one strong writer is all a band needs to stay alive. By this standard, the alt-country band Public Water Supply is hoarding songwriters like the well’s about to go dry.The band has three — Iggy Marino, Adrianna Noone, and Karis Gregory — each of whom takes turns as the lead singer on Public Water Supply’s self-titled debut album, set for release on Friday, Jan. 13.“Public Water Supply” is a feisty 12-song set inspired by outlaw country ballads from the ’70s and western swing, with a fresh shot of up-tempo rock.Despite having three songwriters in the band, each one is able to set ego aside and take feedback, Marino said.“Whatever suits the song best, and majority always rules,” Marino said. “So every song that is on the record has been put through the machine.”Public Water Supply didn’t start out as an original band. Marino and bassist Alex Brophy conceived the group in 2021 as a cover band dedicated to performing songs by the likes of Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and other outlaw country artists who bucked the creative constraints of mainstream country music. Marino and Brophy recruited drummer Spencer Kornrich and vocalist-harmonica player Tanner Kartes, their former bandmates in the indie rock band Walrus Junction, along with Gregory on electric guitar.But, Marino said, the musicians soon found that their collective creativity lent itself to writing new songs, and that being a capable cover band gave them the opportunity to introduce audiences to their original tunes.“I've been active in the Rochester music community since 2015, doing things, but I have never been in a band that has been reacted to like Public Water Supply,” Marino said. “And I think that just because of the special connection that we all have — it's almost like an esoteric connection — we're also on the same page sonically, personally. We're all like the best of friends.”Noone, the newest addition to Public Water Supply, replaced Kartes after sharing the bill with the band on a show at Water Street Music Hall in January 2022. She said she was drawn to PWS’s energy, which differed from the more laid-back approach of her own band’s music, and welcomed the opportunity to contribute vocal harmonies.“I think that that's what's so fun about being a part of this project is, yeah, we all have our own ideas,” Noone said.Noone’s song, “Words for War,” the album’s finale, and “Georgia,” Marino’s infectious, fun-loving ’90s pop-rock throwback, are stylistic anomalies on the record.But lyrically, the theme of the album is cohesive. Most of the songs are about indiscretions of the heart. The three singers have the self-awareness to realize a relationship won’t work out, but they’re also impetuous enough to give it a shot anyway.“We've all been heartbroken,” Marino said. “And, you know, we've all dealt with it.”Noone replied: “That’s my theme, right there.”Public Water Supply plays its album release party on Jan. 13 at Iron Smoke Distilling, 111 Parce Ave. in Fairport. Doors for the $10 show open at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. The show is to feature a contortionist, hoop dancer, a stiltwalker, and pop-up booths from local businesses.“I love to play out,” Noone said. “I think it's the best part of what we do, is actually getting to play for people. I've always loved that experience. I think you never get the same show twice. I think it's cool to share that moment with an audience.”