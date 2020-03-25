Mass isolation is an oxymoronic phrase that never occurred to me before now.
Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve seen people trying to conquer their mutual loneliness by connecting over FaceTime or Skype for virtual happy hours, to play board games, or “hang out” while streaming a show in their respective homes. Here, we humbly propose a “quaran-tea time,” in which we can combine a virtual hangout and check-in with one another while supporting the local bakeries and pastry shops that are still open for biz. Place your pastry orders ahead of time, brew up your favorite Darjeeling, Earl Grey, or rooibos, and take a mid-afternoon work break with friends and fam.
Some shops, such as Sinful Sweets
(sinfulsweetsroc.com
) and Savoia Pastry Shoppe
(savoiapastry.com
) are temporarily closed. The following spots are still open for business, but all hours and menus are subject to change, so check with individual shops for updates.
Located in the Rochester Public Market, Flour City Bread Co.
(975-9354; flourcitybread.com
) is open market hours on Saturdays (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) for pick-up only on orders placed ahead of time. The bakery is offering its organic, artisanal breads, bagels, croissants, and some other items in its grab-n-go cooler. Orders for Saturday pick-up must be placed online from Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. Additionally, Flour City has teamed up with Fisher Hill Farm, Seven Bridges Farm, Pittsford Dairy, and other local companies to offer fresh meat, dairy items, vegetables, and other goods, in addition to its bakery items. Orders for the Friday grocery pick-up (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) or delivery (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; for orders of $50 or more within Monroe County) are due Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
East Rochester’s Leo’s Bakery & Deli
(249-1000; leosbakeryanddeli.com
) is offering take-out from its full cafe menu on Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Scratch Bakeshop
(scratchbakeshoproc.com
) is no longer selling individual pastries but is offering items in bundles through its new Scratch at Home menu, and a custom orders option on its homepage. The bundles come in traditional, vegan, or gluten free options for cupcakes, cookies, shortbread, breakfast pastries, macarons, cakes, and more. Order by 3 p.m. the day before you want your order. Scratch is offering curbside pick-up or complimentary delivery for orders over $35 within a 10-mile radius of its NOTA shop. Current hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than a pastry shop, but renowned for its pastries, Phillips European
(272-9910; phillipseuropean.com
) is still offering its full lunch, dinner, and desserts menu, available for take-out and curbside pick-up. Treat yourself to a Viennese meringue torte, fresh fruit tart, salted caramel brown butter cake sundae, or a slice from the variety of cheesecakes on offer. Current hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Premier Pastry
in the South Wedge is open for pick-up and delivery (order via phone or email: 546-1420, premierpastry@msn.com
, premier-pastry.com
) for custom cake orders as well as cupcakes, decorated cookies, breads, and more. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Goodness Cakes Bakery
is offering its regular lineup of cupcakes, cookies, and tarts, with temporary hours for one-at-a-time walk-in on Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 271-1890 or visit facebook.com/goodnesscakesbakery
for more information.
Rebecca Rafferty is CITY’s arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at becca@rochester-citynews.com.
