Rochester jazz musician Judah Sealy.

A virtual performance and interview with Rochester jazz musician Judah Sealy was derailed this week after internet trolls hijacked the event with a barrage of racist slurs and imagery.Sealy, who is Black, was about an hour into his appearance on DJ Sapphire’s Smooth Jazz Lounge, a Zoom series hosted by London-based radio personality Melanie Whittaker, on Wednesday when the so-called “Zoombombers” struck.He was answering a question about COVID-19’s impact on musicians when an onslaught of participants suddenly infiltrated the call, interrupting the interview with racial epithets and mocking laughter. Overlapping voices with American and British accents could be heard throughout the profanity-laced diatribe, repeatedly saying the n-word and asking, “Is this the Ku Klux Klan meeting?”The event was cut short when the video feed was hacked by a close-up image of a person in red, camouflaged-patterned head covering against an illustrated backdrop of torch- and gun-wielding Klansmen gathered around a burning cross and a Confederate flag.“It’s haunting, and it’s violating,” Sealy said of the incident.This kind of attack, known as Zoombombing, in which video conferences are disrupted with hateful, pornographic, or other offensive content, has grown in prevalence during the pandemic as Zoom became the default social platform for millions of people to connect while practicing physical distancing.A community forum in April hosted by Rochester City Council member Mary Lupien, for instance, was commandeered by Zoombombers. Countless similar disturbances around the globe have been reported since.Deepak Thettu, a friend and guitarist in Sealy’s band, was watching the event on Facebook Live when it was forced to shut down.“I think a lot of people wouldn’t believe that this happened or it wasn’t as bad as it was unless you were actually there,” he said. “I think all of us were pretty traumatized after, ‘cause it was just like, ‘Seriously? Did that just happen?’ It was horrible.”

