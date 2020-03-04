Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 04, 2020 Music » Choice Concerts

R&B-SOUL | Zahyia 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS
  • PHOTO BY AARON WINTERS

Local soul diva Zahyia empowers her audiences with words of inspiration, love, and unity. The Vanishing Sun frontwoman delivers an uplifting and feisty blend of pop, rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. Zahyia channels the confidence of Lizzo, the smooth, jazz-funk vibes of Erykah Badu, and the refined vocal panache of Janelle Monáe. Zahyia begins her March residency at Three Heads Brewing with the 10-year anniversary performance of her one-woman show "Diva Goddam," featuring originals as well as covers from greats like Nina Simone and Tina Turner.

Zahyia will perform "Diva Goddam" on Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; reverbnation.com/zahyia.

