R&B-SOUL | Zahyia 

Local soul diva Zahyia empowers her audiences with words of inspiration, love, and unity. The Vanishing Sun frontwoman delivers an uplifting and feisty blend of pop, rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and hip-hop. Zahyia channels the confidence of Lizzo, the smooth, jazz-funk vibes of Erykah Badu, and the refined vocal panache of Janelle Monáe. Zahyia begins her March residency at Three Heads Brewing with the 10-year anniversary performance of her one-woman show "Diva Goddam," featuring originals as well as covers from greats like Nina Simone and Tina Turner.

Zahyia will perform "Diva Goddam" on Thursday, March 5, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $10. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; reverbnation.com/zahyia.