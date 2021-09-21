Rapper RO$CO hosts dynamic hip-hop concert and merch pop-up 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED

RO$CO of TopTier Music Group hosts "Support Your Artist/Merch Pop-up" — featuring performances by Dosseh Loe, Essie Redd, and Swankos — on Sept. 23.

click image

If you’re ever in a discussion about Rochester’s finest and most established hip-hop artists, Ross Lee Henderson — aka RO$CO — is almost always mentioned. He has performed on countless stages across the tri-state region, and opened for such stars as Dave East, Scarface, Ace Hood, and Joe Buddon.RO$CO’s songs evoke the trap music genre with a blend of catchy hooks, modern trap beats), relatable raps, and melodic vocalizations. His latest album, “Big Dawg,” features such songs as the title track and “Trap Phone.”RO$CO is not only rebranding himself as an artist (he previously went by the moniker King Righteous), but also as the CEO of his newly launched record label, TopTier Music Group. But creating quality music and putting on great shows is still a priority for RO$CO, which is why he’s hosting the “Support Your Artist/Merch Pop-up” event on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m.Music, clothing, and other merchandise will be available for purchase, but the event is also a concert. RO$CO handpicked several artists to perform at the TopTier Music group event, including Dosseh Loe — who opened for Boyz 2 Men at this year’s Rochester Summer Soul Festival — and Swankos. DJ Jut will be providing hype music throughout the evening, and RO$CO will also perform. It’s sure to be lit, and it’s likely to sell out.RO$CO hosts “Support Your Artist/Merch Pop-up” on Thursday Sept. 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. $25 advance; $30 door. 18 and over. No alcohol, but food is available. For tickets and more info, including the event address, email Roscobookingcontact@gmail.com.