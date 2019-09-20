Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 20, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RCSD facing spending concerns 

By
The Rochester City School District may have overspent its budget for the 2018-2019 school year, but it's unclear how much money is involved and what impact, if any, this could have on students' school programs. The discrepancy was found during a routine year-end audit by the district's external auditor, school board President Van White said in an interview today. 
click to enlarge City school board President Van White. - PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • City school board President Van White.


White said that the district is in the midst of assessing the auditor's findings, but that the findings were significant enough to warrant alerting State Education Commissioner Chancellor Betty Rosa, Mayor Lovely Warren, and City Council President Loretta Scott.  The district disclosed the auditor's concerns immediately, but more information is needed, White said.

"The goal right now is to get the facts," White said. "Anything more is speculation."  District officials will make a full, public presentation on the auditor's findings on Tuesday, October 8, White said.

Two potential areas of concern are mandated improvements in the district's special education services and increases in health insurance costs, district spokesperson Carlos Garcia said.

During the budget year in question, the district was led former Superintendent Barbara Deane-Williams and Interim Superintendent Daniel Lowengard. Current Superintendent Terry Dade joined the district July 1.

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Speaking of...

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
20 Sat
21 Sun
22 Mon
23 Tue
24 Wed
25 Thu
26
Senior Day @ Seneca Park Zoo

Senior Day @ Seneca Park Zoo

Don Bienvenido Diosgracia Pérez: @ Hipocampo Children’s Books

Family Sleepover @ Seneca Park Zoo

Family Sleepover @ Seneca Park Zoo

Age 5-10 & adult....

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Fall Guide19

This Week's Issue

View PDF
September 18-24, 2019
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
Fall Guide 2019
To many of us culture enthusiasts, autumn is the most magical time of the year. Sure, the cooler temps are comfortably cozy and fall flavors are seriously palatable, but it's also the top of the season for theater, visual arts, classical music, and other cultural offerings. The arts community comes fully alive again after a relatively slow spell. read more ...

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.