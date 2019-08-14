RCSD grad rates climb 

The Rochester City School District's 2018-2019 graduation rate is 57.8 percent. Though it is still low, it's a 3.5 percent increase over last year, continuing the rate's upward trajectory.

But an even larger jump at East Upper and Lower School has exceeded some district officials' expectations. East's graduation rate for its first full four-year student cohort — students who started at East as freshmen four years ago and graduated as seniors — was 65 percent.

The graduation rates for East and the district as a whole represent students who graduated in June 2019. School officials expect the rate to increase for both when August's graduate rates are included later this year.

East's grad rate is especially encouraging, says school board president Van White. The University of Rochester, in a partnership with the Rochester school district, oversees the management of East. The school was on the verge of closing just over five years ago.

"We have made an investment in East and we're seeing what works," White says.

East has made social-emotional support for students a top priority and it houses a Technical Assistance Center where its best practices are shared with principals and teachers in other district schools.

The State Education Department still has to review the data and it usually provides the official numbers in January.