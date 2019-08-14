Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 14, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RCSD grad rates climb 

By

The Rochester City School District's 2018-2019 graduation rate is 57.8 percent. Though it is still low, it's a 3.5 percent increase over last year, continuing the rate's upward trajectory.

But an even larger jump at East Upper and Lower School has exceeded some district officials' expectations. East's graduation rate for its first full four-year student cohort — students who started at East as freshmen four years ago and graduated as seniors — was 65 percent.

The graduation rates for East and the district as a whole represent students who graduated in June 2019. School officials expect the rate to increase for both when August's graduate rates are included later this year.

East's grad rate is especially encouraging, says school board president Van White. The University of Rochester, in a partnership with the Rochester school district, oversees the management of East. The school was on the verge of closing just over five years ago.

"We have made an investment in East and we're seeing what works," White says.

East has made social-emotional support for students a top priority and it houses a Technical Assistance Center where its best practices are shared with principals and teachers in other district schools.

The State Education Department still has to review the data and it usually provides the official numbers in January.

Tags: , , ,

More News »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Wed
14 Thu
15 Fri
16 Sat
17 Sun
18 Mon
19 Tue
20

Tavern Takeover @ Stone-Tolan House Historic Site

With Flower City Beer Choir...

An Evening with Jennie Marie @ Lyric Theatre

Happiest Hour @ Strong National Museum of Play

Happiest Hour @ Strong National Museum of Play

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
August 14-20, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.