RCSD schools open Thursday; most students will be in-person 

Officials with the Rochester City School District continue to work to find transportation for students who won’t have it when school opens on Thursday.



The school board held another emergency work session Wednesday to go over the latest numbers.



District Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small says that 3 more bus drivers resigned as of midday Wednesday, and there are 317 students who currently don’t’ have transportation.



“When you think about the fact that the Rochester City School District transports over 31,000 students, to have 317 as of right now, what time is it, a little after (1pm), that’s really not a bad situation.”



But Myers-Small said of course, for those families without transportation, it is still a difficult way to start out the school year and the district continues to work with community partners, including the United Way and the Rochester-Monroe Anti-Poverty Initiative to find solutions.



“We will continue to recruit drivers to fill the vacated slots. We will continue to review how to consolidate routes, to determine efficiencies and we will implement the community involvement plan,” Myers-Small said.



RTS is expected to provide buses for students from five additional high schools on Monday, but for this week, those students will need to learn online if they can’t get their own transportation to school.



That will also have an impact, in the short-term, for some of the RTS bus routes.