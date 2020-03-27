Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

March 27, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RCSD superintendent proposes 236 layoffs, including 193 teachers 

By

Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade proposed a budget Thursday that calls for the elimination of 236 jobs, including 193 teachers.

The layoffs are part of Dade’s effort to close a $60 million budget deficit. In his presentation to the board, Dade warned those cuts assume that the state will provide an aid increase, like in years past, including the $35 million that the district is still short this year.

click to enlarge The Rochester City School District - PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN
  • PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN
  • The Rochester City School District

Dade said he plans to reorganize the district’s central office, shaving $2.9 million from that budget. He also said he plans to close programs like the district’s bilingual and young mothers academies. Dade says they'll be absorbed into other programs.

This is the first step in the annual budget dance. Over the next month, Dade will hear from the board and the community and revise the budget. The board is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 7. 

City Council has final approval of the budget, which typically happens in June.

MORE: See the proposed budget here.

James Brown is a reporter at WXXI, a media partner of CITY. He can be reached at jbrown@wxxi.org.

Tags: , ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
27 Sat
28 Sun
29 Mon
30 Tue
31 Wed
1 Thu
2

[CANCELED] Edgerton Model Railroad Open House @ Edgerton Community Center [CLOSED TEMPORARILY]

Saturday Morning Garden Series: Raised Beds @ Tinker Nature Park

Saturday Morning Garden Series: Raised Beds @ Tinker Nature Park

Master Gardener Jurij Kushner will go over the basics and give tips...

Hochstein Centennial Gala @ Temple B'rith Kodesh

Dinner reception and fundraiser featuring Donna Lynne Champlin, an award-winning actor and...

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

This Week's Issue

March 25-31, 2020
View PDF
Issue Cover
Cover Story:
A guide for all seasons
read more ...

By David Andreatta

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.