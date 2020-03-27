RCSD superintendent proposes 236 layoffs, including 193 teachers 

Rochester City School Superintendent Terry Dade proposed a budget Thursday that calls for the elimination of 236 jobs, including 193 teachers.

The layoffs are part of Dade’s effort to close a $60 million budget deficit. In his presentation to the board, Dade warned those cuts assume that the state will provide an aid increase, like in years past, including the $35 million that the district is still short this year.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES BROWN

The Rochester City School District

Dade said he plans to reorganize the district’s central office, shaving $2.9 million from that budget. He also said he plans to close programs like the district’s bilingual and young mothers academies. Dade says they'll be absorbed into other programs.

This is the first step in the annual budget dance. Over the next month, Dade will hear from the board and the community and revise the budget. The board is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 7.

City Council has final approval of the budget, which typically happens in June.



MORE: See the proposed budget here.