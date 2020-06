Recipes: Summer bummer sandwiches 

click image

Even as we start to re-open businesses and restaurants, this will be a different kind of summer. We still face challenges with maintaining physical distancing guidelines and a general lack of normalcy, while simultaneously trying to enjoy the fleeting warm weather without any concerts or summer festivals to look forward to.A great local resource to help get our community through this difficult time is The Rochester Public Market , which has served as a social anchor for the community since 1905. The market may be operating under new guidelines during the pandemic, but its heart and soul has endured.One of my favorite things to do on a hot, humid Rochester summer Saturday is to go to the market early before the heat and the crowds set in and pick up ingredients for a lunch (or dinner) time sandwich. On a hot and humid day, a nice, light sandwich is often the best option that requires no real cooking. Market vendors such as the family-owned Flour City Bread Co. and VM Giordano European Cheese Shop offer some of the best baked goods, cheeses, and meats anywhere in Rochester, and produce from local farms like Bolton or Bushart Farms will add a depth of freshness and flavor to your meals.I’ve put together a number of sandwich recipes that are adaptable to any size with interchangeable and substitutable ingredients, which can mostly be sourced directly from The Rochester Public Market. All of these options can easily be converted to vegetarian or vegan diets with the omission or substitution of some ingredients. I whole-heartedly suggest that each of these sandwich options be served on a freshly-baked baguette from Flour City Bread Co. Note the bonus mayonnaise recipes at the end.Thin-sliced mortadellaFresh sliced tomatoSliced provolone cheese or sliced fresh mozzarella cheeseExtra virgin olive oilAvocado oil mayo*Fresh basil leavesSalt and pepper to tasteFresh sliced tomatoSliced fresh mozzarella cheeseFresh basil leavesRoasted garlic or avocado oil mayo*Extra virgin olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteSliced avocadoWatercress or sproutsRomaine lettuceChipotle, poblano, or avocado oil mayo*Fresh sliced tomatoQueso fresco cheeseFresh cilantroExtra virgin olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteRoast beefFresh Boston lettuceSliced American cheeseFresh sliced tomatoFresh sliced red onionDijon mustardRed pepper mayo*Salt and pepper to tasteThin sliced Prosciutto, Coppa, Soppressata, and Milano SalamiFresh mini burrata cheese (truffle or plain)Fresh romaine lettuceFresh sliced tomatoSliced red onionRed pepper or roasted garlic mayo*Extra virgin olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteRomaine lettuceBoston lettuceButterhead lettuceSliced portabella mushroom (fresh, grilled, or marinated)Fresh sliced tomatoFresh sliced red onionSharp white cheddar cheeseAny flavored mayo*Extra virgin olive oilSalt and pepper to tasteIn my opinion, flavored mayos can make or break a good sandwich. I prefer an avocado oil-based mayo such as Sir Kensington’s for sandwiches. I feel it provides just the right mix of flavor and texture, and can be augmented by the addition of simple canned (or fresh) ingredients to make a sandwich truly stand out. The following are flavored mayo formulas that can be made with a food processor, blender or mortar and pestle that will yield a batch size of about 1 ½ cups of flavored mayo.1 cup avocado oil mayo to 1 7-oz can of Goya Chiles Chipotles in adobo sauce1 cup avocado oil mayo to 7-oz roasted poblano peppers1 cup avocado oil mayo to 7-oz roasted red peppers1 cup avocado oil mayo to 7-oz roasted garlic