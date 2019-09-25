Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
September 25, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | Beerie Canal Bike Tour 

Though the series title makes it sound kind of exclusive, "A-List Adventures" is simply focused on bringing folks together who are curious to learn more about the environments and dining culture in Rochester. Each curated event has some element of recreation, pulling participants outdoors to explore the city and the Finger Lakes region. But of course, there's food. And drink. The next event, "Beerie Canal Bike Ride Brewery Tour" is a bike ride along the Erie Canal with stops at various watering holes including Twister Rail, Lock 32, Seven Stories, and Triphammer Bierworks. Choose to bike the 7-, 14-, or 30-mile option, which determines your starting time and location.

Saturday, September 28, various starting times. Tickets are $32 and include three craft beer flights. Additional beverages and food are extra. More info at rochesteralist.com.

