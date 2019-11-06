RECREATION | Full Moon Hike & Brewery Experience 

As autumn rapidly shifts into winter, we've got a few final chances to take in the gloriously colorful leaves and fill our lungs with crisp, fragrant air before it gets too chilly to enjoy many evenings outside. Bearing this in mind, local outdoors-loving squad A-List Adventures is hosting an event this week that pairs a moonrise trek along the Genesee River gorge with fall-flavored beers.

Grab some friends and your camera, layer up in warm clothes, and meet for a hike along the gorge. The event kicks off in the mid-afternoon with a warm apple cider and sampling of Lost Borough's Pumpkin Ale. Then the plan is to embark on a 1.5-hour hike, catching the nearly-full moon as it rises, followed by a flight of beers at Irondequoit Beer Company. Each participant will also receive a two-for-one cocktail button for a future visit to Black Button Distilling, and raffle prizes include free rentals of equipment from Eastern Mountain Sports and free group tour and tasting vouchers at Black Button Distilling.

The Full Moon Hike & Brewery Experience takes place Saturday, November 9, 3 to 6 p.m.. Park at the Seneca Park Trail (details will be sent upon registration). Tickets are $25 and include the hike, cider and ale, and flight at the brewery. A cash bar and food are available for additional purchase at the brewery. rochesteralist.com.