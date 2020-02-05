Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
February 05, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | Full Moon Hike/Ski Party 

When a full moon coincides with a night when the moon and earth are extra-close to each other, the resulting phenomenon is called a "perigee syzygy." That's a mouthful, so most people just call it a Supermoon. Rochester's A-List Adventures is leading a trek through Ellison Park to view this astrological spectacle away from the glare of city lights. Participants will meet up and hike, ski, or snowshoe (depending on preference and weather) an hour-long course through the park to see the moon at its brightest, with refreshments provided along the way. Afterward, the group will adjourn to Sager Beer Works for a curated course of snacks and local brews. Organizers say dogs are welcome on the outdoor portion of the outing, but they can't go to the brewery.

Friday, February 7, at 5:30 p.m. Ellison Park, Penfield. Tickets are $25, and they come with directions to the rendezvous location. rochesteralist.com.

February 5-11, 2020
