RECREATION | Guided Nature Walks 

Henrietta’s 68-acre, handicap-accessible Tinker Nature Park features a 1.2-mile walking and exercise trail, a half-mile nature trail, and handful of museums on the property, not to mention the diverse set of flora and fauna for the carefully-treading visitor to discover. The property is open to explore from 7 a.m. to sundown every day, but you can also benefit from the brains of the park’s naturalists, who will help show you what to look for (and where to look) on the trails.
Guided Nature Walks are offered through the fall on select Saturdays. The next one will take place on Saturday, September 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., with frequent stops. Naturalists will help participants look for deer, birds, insects, and various plants. The guided walks continue at Tinker Nature Park (1525 Calkins Road, Henrietta) on Saturdays, September 26, and October 10. Free, registration required. 359-7044; facebook.com/TinkerNatureParkHenrietta
