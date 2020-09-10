Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 10, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

RECREATION | Guided Nature Walks 

By
click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO
Henrietta’s 68-acre, handicap-accessible Tinker Nature Park features a 1.2-mile walking and exercise trail, a half-mile nature trail, and handful of museums on the property, not to mention the diverse set of flora and fauna for the carefully-treading visitor to discover. The property is open to explore from 7 a.m. to sundown every day, but you can also benefit from the brains of the park’s naturalists, who will help show you what to look for (and where to look) on the trails.

Guided Nature Walks are offered through the fall on select Saturdays. The next one will take place on Saturday, September 12, from 10 to 11 a.m., with frequent stops. Naturalists will help participants look for deer, birds, insects, and various plants. The guided walks continue at Tinker Nature Park (1525 Calkins Road, Henrietta) on Saturdays, September 26, and October 10. Free, registration required. 359-7044; facebook.com/TinkerNatureParkHenrietta.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Choice Events »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Thu
10 Fri
11 Sat
12 Sun
13 Mon
14 Tue
15 Wed
16

Chili Art Group: Plein Air @ Churchville Gazebo

DeTOUR: Medieval Mysteries & Mayhem @ Memorial Art Gallery

Anna Siebach-Larsen, Ph.D., explores the exhibit, The Path to Paradise....
Flicks on the Bricks: "Yesterday" (2019) @ Lovin' Cup

Flicks on the Bricks: "Yesterday" (2019) @ Lovin' Cup

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.