RECREATION | Native American Winter Games 

Once the weather turns harsh in Western New York, it's easy to want to just hole up for the winter, when we don't have to be at work, school, or running errands. But in the 17th century, this region was home to active Seneca town Ganondagan, which bustled with outdoor activity. You can get a taste of the Seneca's winter pastimes this weekend at the annual Native American Winter Games. The event features a variety of traditional Seneca activities, including the competitive game of "snowsnake," dog sled demonstrations, snowboat racing, and snowshoeing. Indoor activities at the Seneca Art & Culture Center include Iroquois Social Dance demonstrations by the Allegany River Dancers, winter storytelling, raffles, and food for purchase.

Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan, 7000 County Road 41 in Victor. Saturday, February 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All activities are free and the suggested donation ($5 per individual, $10 per family) includes admission to the Seneca Art & Culture Center. ganondagan.org.