February 12, 2020 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | NordicFest 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
Cumming Nature Center in Naples is a 900-acre wilderness preserve that features six miles of trails. This weekend the center is hosting its annual NordicFest event to benefit the Genesee Valley Nordic Ski Patrol, which keeps these trails safe year-round. The family-friendly event runs all day Saturday, and features a number of educational activities including the multi-event SnOlympics, a winter tracking class, and a snowshoe essentials demo. Racing enthusiasts can sign up for the Goose Adventure Racing NordicFest 10k Snowshoe race, and new cross-country skiing enthusiasts can register for a 30-minute group lesson in the basics before hitting the trails. A ski orientation workshop in the afternoon rounds out the event offerings. Hearty refreshment options include locally-sourced chili in both beef and vegan varieties, and a hot cocoa bar.

Saturday, February 15, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. Individual tickets $5, family tickets $10. Additional events may require pre-registration; $5-$25. 374-6160; rmsc.org/cumming-nature-center.

