RECREATION | ROC SweatFest 

Rochester's fitness community is coming together this weekend to present the first ROC SweatFest, an entire day of blood-pumping workouts including cycling, boxing fusion, Zumba, Pilates, and boot camps. A variety of fitness studios, instructors, and wellness experts will be present, as well as the RPD's SWAT Team, which will lead one of the boot camps. Activities kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a pre-sweat sunrise yoga session, followed by three sweat sessions of your choice. Food and beverage stations will be on site, and the event will go on, rain or shine. Proceeds will benefit The Veterans Outreach.

Sunday, July 21, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square, 353 Court Street. $35 presale only. More information and tickets at rocsweatfest.com.