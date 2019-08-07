RECREATION | Rochester Pride Hockey Scrimmage 

Rochester's Pride Festival might be over for this year, but there are more events and activities in store for the LGBTQ community. Formed in 2018, Rochester Pride Hockey aims to provide Rochester area residents the opportunity to play ice hockey with their peers, in an inclusive environment. Organizers are in the process of forming teams to compete in organized recreational hockey leagues, out-of-town LGBTQ hockey tournaments, and opportunities for new players to learn how to play. Toward that end, Rochester Pride Hockey is hosting a drop-in game this weekend, will continue to host social events, and will work in collaboration with the Never Ever League at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, which teaches participants fundamental ice hockey skills.

Sunday, August 11, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex, 2700 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Road. Free, RSVP. facebook.com/rocpridehockey; rochesterpridehockey.com.