January 08, 2020

RECREATION | Winterfest 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEN HAHN
  • PHOTO BY KEN HAHN

The days may still be short and gray, but that doesn't stop our communities from getting out in the fresh air and reveling together. The Monroe County Department of Parks' annual Winterfest, marking its 25th anniversary this year, will take place this weekend and feature fun for the whole family. In addition to face painting, sled dog races, sledding, Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, the event features winter-themed demonstrations presented by numerous community organizations and clubs, throughout the park and inside headed lodges. Refreshments will be available for sale at the Nature Center, Stewart Lodge, East/West Lodge.

On Sunday, January 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mendon Ponds Park (enter from either Route 65/Clover Street or Pittsford-Mendon Center Road). Free admission. Visit monroecounty.gov/parks-winterfest for more info.

