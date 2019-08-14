Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
August 21, 2019 Arts & Entertainment » Choice Events

RECREATION | Yoga in the Pines 

click to enlarge PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED

While every yoga studio puts effort into creating the ideal stress-melting environment, some instructors take it outside, into the fresh air and the beautiful sunlight (after all, it makes a bit of sense to do your sun salutations outdoors). Holding yoga sessions on rooftops and in parks has become increasingly popular, and this week, you can do some shinrin-yoku (forest-bathing) while you shavasana to your heart's content. This Sunday, Lynne Boucher of Revolution Yoga will lead a gentle, 90-minute session that includes vinyasa flow as well as seated and walking meditation in the shade of the red pines at Cumming Nature Center. All levels of experience are welcome. The session will be offered again on September 22.

Sunday, August 25, 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Cumming Nature Center, 6472 Gulick Road, Naples. $18. 374-6160; rmsc.org.

