Red Wings opening day: watch some ball, get vaccinated 

PHOTO BY DAVID ANDREATTA
The Rochester Red Wings logo is emblazoned on the carpet of the team's clubhouse.
Fly balls aren’t the only thing that’ll pop up during Tuesday’s Rochester Red Wings home opener. The organization is partnering with the county to hold a pop-up vaccine clinic at Frontier Field.
The vaccines will be available starting at 5:30 p.m., when the stadium gates open, through the seventh inning stretch or until demands are fully met, according to a news release. The clinic will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those over 18 and the Pfizer vaccine to those aged 12 to 17. The vaccines are free.
The Rochester Red Wings canceled its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and many fans, including County Executive Adam Bello, are eager to watch the home team take the diamond. Last year was the first time since 1894 that Rochester went a summer without professional baseball.
“I am incredibly excited to welcome the Rochester Red Wings back to the field next Tuesday. 600 days without baseball has felt like a lifetime, especially for a community that has been rooting for the Red Wings for over 120 years,” Bello said in a news release.
Bello also thanked the Red Wings for the organization’s “dedication to not only the resumption of professional baseball in Rochester, but to their determination in being a force in the fight against COVID-19.” He noted that a vaccination clinic the Red Wings held at Frontier Field in April was very successful.
“We want to thank County Executive Bello and Dr. Mendoza for making vaccinations available to fans during our Opening Game on the evening of May 18th. We appreciate their extra effort to help fans in our community have an easy and convenient way to become vaccinated,” Red Wings President and CEO Naomi Silver said in a news release.
Information about the county’s vaccination efforts can be found at monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine
. For the broader Finger Lakes region, vaccination information is available at flvaccinehub.com
.
