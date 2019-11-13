Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
November 13, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

REGGAE-FOLK | The Forest Dwellers 

Local roots reggae quartet The Forest Dwellers is on a sonic mission to heal its audiences with warm-hearted harmonies and soft, swaying guitar rhythms. Singer-guitarist Joe Kaplan delivers lyrics that are hopeful for a brighter future and melodies full of cosmic yearning, while strumming in a slightly Latin-influenced guitar style. His breezy aesthetic is complemented by bassist Anthony DeCausemaker, guitarist-backing vocalist Kyle Perkins, and drummer-percussionist Jamie Greene. The band sounds like an island breeze of relaxed reggae grooves, hip-hop and rock drumming, and buoyant, Rasta-style vocals.

The Forest Dwellers will perform along with Sugar Glider and Rachel Kroft on Saturday, November 16, 8 p.m. at UUU Art Collective, 153 State Street. $7. 490-0115. uuuartcollective.com; facebook.com/theforestdwellersmusic585.

