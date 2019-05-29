REGGAE | Mosaic Foundation 

Mosaic Foundation is a seven-piece jam band that's been drawing loyal audiences around the Finger Lakes region by blending original roots reggae with soul, ska, and dub. Formed in 2008, the band released its fifth and latest album, "Unity Is Strength," in 2018. Embodying the Rasta movement with an engaging spirit, Mosaic Foundation lifts you up with its easy-going vibes, sunny messages, and hypnotic beats. With twangy surf timbres and dreamy backing vocals, the music evokes a hazy summer day.

Mosaic Foundation will perform on Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. at Three Heads Brewing, 186 Atlantic Avenue. $5. 244-1224. threeheadsbrewing.com; mosaicfoundationmusic.com.