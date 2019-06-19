Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

June 19, 2019 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

REGGAE-ROCK | Personal Blend 

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY BRANDON MOYNIHAN
  • PHOTO BY BRANDON MOYNIHAN

Rochester reggae septet Personal Blend takes you straight to the beach with its tribal mix of surf, reggae, rock, dub, and Rasta. With a new full-length album, "Heavy Currents," the band delivers simple lyrical concepts about love, daydreaming, and living your best life through complex arrangements of digital drum rhythms, punchy horn lines, and ambient vocal melodies.

Personal Blend will perform along with Access Indigo on Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; personalblend.bandcamp.com

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Comments

Comments are closed.

Latest in Choice Concerts

More by Katie Halligan

Readers also liked…

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
21 Sat
22 Sun
23 Mon
24 Tue
25 Wed
26 Thu
27
Quazi Mojo @ Drifters Restaurant

Quazi Mojo @ Drifters Restaurant

Ross Bracco @ B-Side

The Angle @ Abilene

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Jazz Festival 2019

This Week's Issue

View PDF
June 19-25, 2019
Issue Cover

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.