REGGAE-ROCK | Personal Blend 

Rochester reggae septet Personal Blend takes you straight to the beach with its tribal mix of surf, reggae, rock, dub, and Rasta. With a new full-length album, "Heavy Currents," the band delivers simple lyrical concepts about love, daydreaming, and living your best life through complex arrangements of digital drum rhythms, punchy horn lines, and ambient vocal melodies.

Personal Blend will perform along with Access Indigo on Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m. at Flour City Station, 170 East Avenue. $5. Ages 21 and over. 413-5745. flourcitystation.com; personalblend.bandcamp.com