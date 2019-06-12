REGGAE | The Wailers 

After the untimely death of the legendary Bob Marley in 1981, Ashton "Family Man" Barrett took The Wailers' baton. Barrett still runs the legendary group. Though the band hasn't released any new material in a spell, it still keeps up a heavy touring schedule. Simply one of the best.

The Wailers, Root Shock, The Buddhahood, Road Man, and Mosaic Foundation play Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m. to midnight at Park Point Party in the Square, Lovin' Cup, 300 Park Point Drive. $5 suggested donation; free, ages 16 and under; $25 VIP tickets. A portion of ticket sales will go to the Rochester Youth Sports Foundation. 292-9940. lovincup.com; thewailers.net.