Remarkable unrest outside RPD headquarters, 9 p.m. countywide curfew ordered 

Moments ago I declared a State of Emergency and signed an order declaring a curfew to go into effect at 9:00pm tonight, Saturday, May 30, 2020. For the safety of our community I’m asking everyone to stay home. — Adam J. Bello (@CountyExecBello) May 30, 2020

What began as a peaceful protest of hundreds of demonstrators winding their way through the streets of downtown Rochester on Saturday descended into chaos outside the Rochester Police Department, replete with flipped city cars, a police cruiser set ablaze, and tear gas.The scene mirrored demonstrations around the country following the Monday slaying of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.Early in the afternoon, protesters gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park to honor victims of police brutality and demonstrate against racial discrimination at the hands of law enforcement.But anger was palpable from the outset, as chants of, “No justice, no peace, fuck these racist ass police!” and “Black lives matter!” reverberated through the crowd and concrete canyons of the park.“We are here today to tell the police that black lives matter, and we will not accept another black person killed,” said Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union and an organizer of the event, “Black Lives Matter, Don’t Shoot Us.”The protest began with several speakers, each echoing a similar sentiment of exhaustion.“I’m sick and tired,” organizer Stanley Martin said. “I’m sick of being enraged, I’m sick of seeing black bodies dead on the floor by police.”Among the speakers were also relatives of police brutality victims. Frank Simmons’s son, Silvon Simmons, survived being shot three times in the back by a Rochester police officer in 2016.“They tried to kill him,” Frank Simmons said. “What I’m saying to you is all of our lives matter.”The event was intended to be peaceful, but organizers recognized the likelihood that it could turn at any moment. At one point, Abid instructed protesters, specifically white protesters, to protect black protesters, including by forming barricades between them and the police.“We have no plans to escalate, but we are prepared if they do,” Abid said.The crowd eventually headed west down Broad Street, and tensions rose from there.Along the route, protesters spray painted “ACAB” — an acronym for “All Cops Are Bastards” — on the sides of police cruisers. Police officers in riot gear responded by wielding pepper guns and, as if on cue, white protesters formed their first barricade between police and black protesters.“What are we going to do?” Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board, asked of the crowd at Washington Square Park. “Stand up, fight back.”Shortly after 4 p.m., protesters encircled the Public Safety Building on Exchange Street and some destroyed two police cruisers, lighting at least one on fire. Officers first deployed pepper balls to disperse the crowd, then tear gas.The crowd was pushed back in waves that seemed to rebound back to the glass doors of the building. Some demonstrators picked up the tear gas canisters and launched them back at police, along with fireworks and bottles.Three hours later, sirens could be heard blaring throughout the city and a helicopter hovered over Martin Luther King Jr. Park, where scores of people had gathered.Mayor Lovely Warren ordered a 9 p.m. curfew for city residents that was later extended to the entire county until 7 a.m. Sunday.Warren was to hold a 7:45 p.m. news conference outside the Public Safety Building that only earlier had been the scene of remarkable unrest.“It is the people on the streets that are supposed to protect us, they are the ones killing us,” one protester, Simone Hardaway, said. “They are the ones that killed George Floyd, they are the ones that killed so many of us, for years, and I refuse to let it continue to happen.”