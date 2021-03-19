Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 19, 2021 News & Opinion » News

.
Rep. Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct by former lobbyist 

By
click to enlarge Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) speaking at a town hall meeting in Veteran, New York. January 26, 2019. - PHOTO BY CELIA CLARKE / WSKG
  • PHOTO BY CELIA CLARKE / WSKG
  • Rep. Tom Reed (R-Corning) speaking at a town hall meeting in Veteran, New York. January 26, 2019.
A former lobbyist is accusing Republican Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23) of sexual misconduct.

The Washington Post is reporting Nicolette Davis, then a lobbyist for an insurance company, was at a bar with the six-term congressman following a fishing trip when he began rubbing her shoulders before unhooking her bra.

According to the Post story, Reed was drunk at the time and was later escorted from the bar.

“This account of my actions is not accurate,” a spokesperson for Reed’s office told Binghamton public radio station WSKG.

Reed has been a regular critic of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also facing allegations of sexual misconduct, and has publicly noted he is considering a run for governor in 2022.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

