POSITION: Reporter DIVISION: CITY Newspaper CLASSIFICATION: Full-Time, Exempt REPORTS TO: Editor Position Summary: Reports and writes news and feature stories, including spot and enterprise news, that inform, entertain, and elevate public discourse on issues of import to the greater Rochester region. Delivers stories in multiple platforms, including audio and video packages. Collaborates with the CITY editor and WXXI news directors and journalists to share content and identify joint projects. Taps advanced knowledge of social media to help shape and promote coverage and build relationships with sources and audience. REQUIREMENTS: At least three years of experience as a working journalist in print and digital environments (a journalism/communications degree is preferred). Excellent oral and written communication skills. Self-motivated, self-directed, curious, flexible, and detail-oriented. Commitment to high-quality local journalism. PREFERRED SKILLS: Working knowledge of maintaining databases. Spanish speaking a plus. Qualified applicants may submit their resume, cover letter, and links to five clips (or attach a PDF of print clips): hr@wxxi.org or mail to: WXXI HR Dept., 280 State St., Rochester, NY 14614. WXXI and CITY Newspaper are equal opportunity employers committed to excellence through diversity and inclusion. (EOE).