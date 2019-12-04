Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 04, 2019 Music » Music Features

RIJF names three headliners for 2020 

click to enlarge Jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra (top) and disco musician Nile Rodgers of Chic helped define the music of the '70s and beyond.

PHOTOS PROVIDED

Jazz fusion band Spyro Gyra (top) and disco musician Nile Rodgers of Chic helped define the music of the '70s and beyond.

The 2020 Rochester International Jazz Festival is closer than you think, and the upcoming iteration of the nine-day marathon festival once again features popular headlining acts that have forged influential creative legacies over the years by  merging multiple genres.

Buffalo jazz fusion group Spyro Gyra, pianist Monty Alexander with Rochester's Garth Fagan Dance, and disco innovator Nile Rodgers and his band Chic are all playing the Kodak Hall stage at Eastman Theatre in late June as jazz fest headliners. Tickets for all three performances go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 6. For more information, visit rochesterjazz.com.

On Tuesday, June 23,  Spyro Gyra brings its proprietary blend of smooth jazz, R&B,  pop, and Caribbean influences that first made the Western New York band a success back in the 1970s. This performance marks saxophonist Jay Beckenstein and company's first appearance at the Rochester jazz festival.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Garth Fagan Dance, the beloved Rochester-based dance company teams up with the revered pianist Monty Alexander and his Sextet to interpret quintessential jazz works through both music and movement. The Wednesday, June 24 performance is a rare collaboration , especially in the marquee spot at the festival.

Simply put,  guitarist-songwriter Nile Rodgers has written, co-written, or produced  many of disco and dance-pop music's most enduring songs: "Good Times," "Le Freak," Sister Sledge's "We Are a Family," "Let's Dance" by David Bowie,  the Daft Punk hit "Get Lucky," and many more. Rodgers and his classic band Nile play their winning brand of soul, funk, and R&B on Friday, June 26, closing the Kodak Hall concerts at the 2020 festival.

