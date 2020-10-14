Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
October 14, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Rising COVID-19 numbers brings words of caution 

By
SARS-CoV-2 emerges from the surface of cells cultured in the lab in this scanning electron microscope image.
  • CREDIT NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES
  • SARS-CoV-2 emerges from the surface of cells cultured in the lab in this scanning electron microscope image.
Local health experts are advising continued vigilance as some COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.

The Public Health Director in Ontario County, Mary Beer, says that county has seen an increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19.

Beer says since October 1, there have been more cases reported in hospitals, colleges, assisted living centers and among the general public. She says hospitalizations have also increased slightly, but there have been no new deaths reported.

Since October 1, Ontario County has seen 43 more coronavirus cases.

In Monroe County, the health department on Tuesday reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two new deaths, for a total of 302 deaths. The number of new cases in Monroe County spiked late last week, but for now, the numbers seem to have subsided to levels similar to what has been reported in recent weeks.

Health officials, like Beer, say that now is not the time to let anyone’s guard down, and to continue practicing the steps that include wearing a face covering, staying out of crowds and washing hands frequently.

She also says enforcement has been stepped up to try and avoid any future clusters of COVID cases.

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click image wxxi_news_partners.png

