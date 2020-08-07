Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

August 07, 2020 News & Opinion » News

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Roc City Skatepark bowl begins to take shape 

By
The central feature of the coming Roc City Skatepark will soon take its rock-hard form.

Masons under city contract on Friday began pouring concrete for the park’s bowl and smoothly contouring the surfaces by hand. Some concrete elements had already been installed on other areas of the developing skatepark. Webs of iron rebar formed the skeleton for some of the park’s walls and ramps.

“We’re going to be skating in here, in this bowl, in this park in October,” said Norman Jones, the city’s commissioner of environmental services.
Slideshow Roc City Skatepark update
Roc City Skatepark update 4 slides
Roc City Skatepark update Roc City Skatepark update Roc City Skatepark update
Roc City Skatepark update
By Jeremy Moule
Click to View 4 slides
The park, which is along South Avenue tucked under snaking overpasses, was designed by Stantec, which worked alongside California-based skatepark designer Kanten Russell. Grindline, a company that has constructed skateparks from Houston to Copenhagen, is building Roc City Skatepark.

In addition to the bowl, the park will feature stairs, rails, and a quarter-pipe ramp.

Jones noted that the park has been 20 years in the making and had been pushed forward by private partners like the Friends of the Roc City Skatepark and government partners as well. The park will bring vibrant use to a formerly underutilized waterfront site, Jones said.

The city has budgeted $1.8 million for the first phase of the skatepark’s construction. It plans to expand the park in two additional stages.

Jeremy Moule is CITY’s news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags: ,

More News »

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
7 Sat
8 Sun
9 Mon
10 Tue
11 Wed
12 Thu
13

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Guides & Special Issues

Sex, Love, and Relationships

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2020 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.