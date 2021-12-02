Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
December 02, 2021

Roc Holiday Village returns to MLK Park 

By
click to enlarge Brass musicians regale visitors at Roc Holiday Village on Dec. 23, 2018. - PHOTO PROVIDED
  • PHOTO PROVIDED
  • Brass musicians regale visitors at Roc Holiday Village on Dec. 23, 2018.
COVID-19 is no match for good-old-fashioned Christmas spirit. The annual Roc Holiday Village returns Dec. 3 through 19 for its third year, following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.

The holiday festival, hosted by the City of Rochester and sponsored by Five Star Bank, once again turns Martin Luther King Jr. Park into a veritable winter wonderland, with free ice skating (limited skate rentals available) and various ice rink activities, food trucks and pop-up restaurants, live music, and plenty of shopping featuring local vendors.

Roc Holiday Village opens on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., and the festivities kick into high gear on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Liberty Pole — a Rochester holiday hallmark — and subsequent family parade to the Christmas tree lighting at the Holiday Village.

click to enlarge An aerial view of Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Roc Holiday Village, which runs from Dec. 3 through 19, 2021. - PHOTO BY BENNY ALLEN / MCCARTHY TENTS & EVENTS
  • PHOTO BY BENNY ALLEN / MCCARTHY TENTS & EVENTS
  • An aerial view of Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Roc Holiday Village, which runs from Dec. 3 through 19, 2021.
As always, there are additional family-friendly activities planned with the little ones in mind — from a nativity scene accompanied by a petting zoo with sheep, goats, and alpacas, to craft-making inside the heated Gingerbread House.

And no Christmas experience is complete without a visit with Santa Claus, who will be present on Saturday, Dec. 4; Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and 15; and Sunday, Dec. 19.

Individual holidays will be also spotlighted at Roc Holiday Village on the following days:

Sunday, Dec. 5 — Hanukkah Celebration
Sunday, Dec. 12 — Kwanzaa Celebration
Friday, Dec. 17 — Three Kings Celebration
Sunday, Dec. 19 — Christmas

For more details, including dates and times for specific events, visit rocholidayvillage.com.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
