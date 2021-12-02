Roc Holiday Village returns to MLK Park 

click to enlarge
-
PHOTO PROVIDED
-
Brass musicians regale visitors at Roc Holiday Village on Dec. 23, 2018.
COVID-19 is no match for good-old-fashioned Christmas spirit. The annual Roc Holiday Village returns Dec. 3 through 19 for its third year, following last year’s pandemic-induced hiatus.
The holiday festival, hosted by the City of Rochester and sponsored by Five Star Bank, once again turns Martin Luther King Jr. Park into a veritable winter wonderland, with free ice skating (limited skate rentals available) and various ice rink activities, food trucks and pop-up restaurants, live music, and plenty of shopping featuring local vendors.
Roc Holiday Village opens on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m., and the festivities kick into high gear on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m., with the lighting of the Liberty Pole — a Rochester holiday hallmark — and subsequent family parade to the Christmas tree lighting at the Holiday Village.
click to enlarge
-
PHOTO BY BENNY ALLEN / MCCARTHY TENTS & EVENTS
-
An aerial view of Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Roc Holiday Village, which runs from Dec. 3 through 19, 2021.
As always, there are additional family-friendly activities planned with the little ones in mind — from a nativity scene accompanied by a petting zoo with sheep, goats, and alpacas, to craft-making inside the heated Gingerbread House.
And no Christmas experience is complete without a visit with Santa Claus, who will be present on Saturday, Dec. 4; Wednesdays, Dec. 8 and 15; and Sunday, Dec. 19.
Individual holidays will be also spotlighted at Roc Holiday Village on the following days:
Sunday, Dec. 5 — Hanukkah Celebration
Sunday, Dec. 12 — Kwanzaa Celebration
Friday, Dec. 17 — Three Kings Celebration
Sunday, Dec. 19 — Christmas
For more details, including dates and times for specific events, visit rocholidayvillage.com
.
Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s arts editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.
