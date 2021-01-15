Rochester City Ballet kicks off digital series with 'Dangerous Liaisons' 

click to enlarge
-
PHOTO PROVIDED
-
"Dangerous Liaisons."
While Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced plans for some outdoor performing arts events to take place this February in New York City, we’ve yet to hear if and when such events will be allowed in our region. So, this week, Rochester City Ballet will debut the first of its Winter Digital Series of virtual productions. A trio of favorite past performances comprise the series, starting with “Dangerous Liaisons” on Friday, Jan. 15. Based on Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’s novel, the sexy and intriguing tale of seduction and betrayal is told through David Palmer's original choreography (performed at Nazareth College Arts Center in March 2019) and set to Vivaldi's "The Four Seasons” concerti. This performance will be streamable through Jan. 31, and followed by “Sleeping Beauty” (available Feb. 12-21) and “Green Eggs and Ham” (available March 12-21).
Viewers can pre-order each performance individually for $15, or access all three with a $35 subscription that will include to-be-announced bonuses throughout RCB’s Season of Awakening 2020-2021. Visit rochestercityballet.vhx.tv
for more information.
Rebecca Rafferty is CITY's life editor. She can be reached at becca@rochester-citynews.com.
click image