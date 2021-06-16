Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
June 16, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Rochester City Council President Scott endorses Warren for mayor 

click to enlarge Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott. - PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • PHOTO BY RYAN WILLIAMSON
  • Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott.
Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott has endorsed Mayor Lovely Warren for reelection.

Warren is facing Councilmember Malik Evans in the June 22 Democratic primary. In a statement on Wednesday, Scott said that Warren has been her strongest partner, and said that she and Warren “are reforming the police, protecting our families, and ensuring equity for everyone.”

Warren said that she is “grateful that she still believes in me and our city” and called Scott a “trailblazer and leader in our community for decades.”

Scott announced in January she would not be running for reelection this year. Scott was first elected to Council in 2009, and is now in her third term. She was elected Council President in 2014.

The endorsement by Scott came a day after a former top aide to Warren threw his support behind Evans in the upcoming Democratic primary.

Cedric Alexander, a former acting Rochester police chief who also served under Warren as deputy mayor for nearly two years at the outset of her current term, urged voters to cast a ballot for Evans, saying, “It is time to turn the page, time to hit the reset button.”

Randy Gorbman is the news director at WXXI News, a media partner of CITY.
click to enlarge wxxi_news_partners.png

