March 17, 2021 News & Opinion » News

Rochester City Hall evacuated after bomb threat 

Rochester Police Department K9 units were called in to help investigate a bomb threat made against City Hall on Wednesday.
  • Rochester Police Department K9 units were called in to help investigate a bomb threat made against City Hall on Wednesday.
Rochester City Hall was evacuated Wednesday and closed for the day following a bomb threat.

The building was evacuated around 1:15 p.m.,  after the threat was called in to 911, according to a news release from the city.  Police responded and formed a perimeter around City Hall.

The city has not released any additional information.

This is an ongoing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
