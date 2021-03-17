Rochester City Hall evacuated after bomb threat 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DANIEL J. KUSHNER

Rochester Police Department K9 units were called in to help investigate a bomb threat made against City Hall on Wednesday.

click to enlarge

Rochester City Hall was evacuated Wednesday and closed for the day following a bomb threat.The building was evacuated around 1:15 p.m., after the threat was called in to 911, according to a news release from the city. Police responded and formed a perimeter around City Hall.The city has not released any additional information.