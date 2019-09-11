Rochester Fringe 2019: CITY's Daily Fringe Blogs 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA

French street theater troupe Plasticiens Volants amazed crowds in 2017 with its immersive "Big Bang" show at Parcel 5. The group returns to Rochester this year with a new presentation on Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, September 13-14.

