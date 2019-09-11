Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

September 11, 2019 Special Sections » Rochester Fringe Festival

Rochester Fringe 2019: CITY's Daily Fringe Blogs 

click to enlarge French street theater troupe Plasticiens Volants amazed crowds in 2017 with its immersive "Big Bang" show at Parcel 5. The group returns to Rochester this year with a new presentation on Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, September 13-14. - PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA
  • PHOTO BY JOHN SCHLIA
  • French street theater troupe Plasticiens Volants amazed crowds in 2017 with its immersive "Big Bang" show at Parcel 5. The group returns to Rochester this year with a new presentation on Friday and Saturday on the Fringe, September 13-14.

CITY Newspaper will offer extensive coverage of the 2019 Rochester Fringe Festival. Check back right here for daily blogs, with photos and reviews, during the fun of the festival (September 10-21) And let us know how your Fringe is going on social media with the hashtag #fringeCity19.

For up-to-the-minute coverage of the festival follow City on Twitter (@roccitynews) and Instagram (@roccitynews) or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/CityNewspaper).


Tuesday, September 10
Frank reviews "The Theater World of John W. Borek"
Kathy reviews "Something From Nothing (Marfa)"
Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

More Rochester Fringe Festival »

In This Guide...

    Frank reviews 'The Theater World of John W. Borek'

    Frank reviews 'The Theater World of John W. Borek'

    Alt-theater impresario, fringe of The Fringe, and madman John Borek said adios to The MuCCC performance space on Tuesday night after reigning there for 10 years with contrarian and maniacal delight. The attendees in the joint expected this producer of some of the worst theater to pull off the unexpected and Borek didn’t disappoint; he did exactly the expected, which no one expected —- the fools.

    By Frank De Blase Sep 11, 2019

    Kathy reviews 'Something From Nothing (Marfa)'

    Kathy reviews 'Something From Nothing (Marfa)'

    When you walk into your first Fringe show and you’re greeted by a tunnel of cast members cheering and offering you high fives, you might suspect you’re in for something a little different.

    By Kathy Laluk Sep 11, 2019

Tags: , ,

Speaking of 2019, fringeCITY19

Comments

Comments are closed.

Readers also liked…

Latest in Rochester Fringe Festival

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Tweets @RocCityNews

© 2019 City Newspaper.

Website powered by Foundation.