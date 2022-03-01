Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
March 01, 2022

Rochester Fringe Festival announces dates for 2022 

One Fringe Place, at the corner of Main and Gibbs streets, after dark on Friday, Sept. 23, 2021.

PHOTO BY MATT BURKHART

Organizers of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announced Tuesday that the 11th annual event is set for Sept. 13-24.

No specific venues were identified, although organizers expect to name them before March 30.

Over the last two pandemic years, the event has been a mix of in-person and virtual performances. Ninety percent of last year’s 425 shows were live performances, according to organizers.

Artists and producers — musicians, dancers, stage actors, puppeteers, and drag queens — can submit show proposals from noon March 30 (Eastern time) through noon May 4 at the event’s web site, rochesterfringe.com.

The Rochester Fringe Festival, modeled after the Edinburgh Fringe, has grown into one of the largest such events in the United States.

The last pre-COVID version of the festival, in 2019, had more than 650 performances and events across more than 25 downtown venues and broke attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.
