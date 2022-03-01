Rochester Fringe Festival announces dates for 2022 

Organizers of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival announced Tuesday that the 11th annual event is set for Sept. 13-24.
No specific venues were identified, although organizers expect to name them before March 30.
Over the last two pandemic years, the event has been a mix of in-person and virtual performances. Ninety percent of last year’s 425 shows were live performances, according to organizers.
Artists and producers — musicians, dancers, stage actors, puppeteers, and drag queens — can submit show proposals from noon March 30 (Eastern time) through noon May 4 at the event’s web site, rochesterfringe.com
The Rochester Fringe Festival, modeled after the Edinburgh Fringe, has grown into one of the largest such events in the United States.
The last pre-COVID version of the festival, in 2019, had more than 650 performances and events across more than 25 downtown venues and broke attendance records with more than 100,000 visitors.
