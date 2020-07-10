Rochester Jazz Festival relents to reality, cancels 2020 season 

click image

The producers of the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, having previously postponed their June event to October due to concerns over the pandemic, announced Friday that the festival would be canceled altogether.The festival is scheduled to resume in 2021 from June 18 through June 26.The call to cancel this year's event was made reluctantly after the summer festival, originally slated for June 18 through June 26, was rescheduled for October 2 through October 10. Festival organizers hoped to come up with practical ways for the expected crowds to gather responsibly, but the prognosis of the pandemic is too uncertain, even into the fall.“This is the decision we didn’t want to make,” the producers, Marc Iacona and John Nugent, said in a joint statement released on the festival's website. “We held out hope for as long as possible even as most major festivals and concert events around the world were postponing. But as we have now arrived at a critical junction, needing to finalize artists and logistic arrangements, reality has prevailed."We are deep in the throes of a global public health crisis. The health and safety of patrons, artists, and our team including hundreds of volunteers must come first. We do not foresee being able to present the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival in October in a completely safe, enjoyable, or practical way where tens of thousands of people can safely gather."We will, therefore, postpone our 19th edition to June 2021 and make every effort to reschedule as many, if not all of the previously confirmed artists as possible."The nine-day festival annually draws more than 208,000 people from dozens of states and 20 countries around the world to take in a lineup of more than 325 shows performed by more than 1,750 local, national, and international artists.Physical distancing guidelines present complications for the festival's large and intimate gatherings alike, drastically reducing capacity and limiting the amount of fans each venue could accommodate. For example, density restrictions have reduced Eastman School of Music's Kodak Hall and Eastman Theatre venues to a maximum of 25% capacity, a mandate that cannot accommodate the current number of tickets sold.Additionally, domestic and international travel restrictions with unpredictable end dates have prevented artists from solidifying travel plans. And other logistics,