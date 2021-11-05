Rochester Jazz Festival to return to downtown in 2022 

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO

Trombone Shorty performed at the East/Alexander Stage as part of the 2013 Xerox Rochester International Jazz Festival.

After a two year pandemic-induced gap, the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival will return to its home in downtown Rochester in 2022, festival producers announced on Friday.The event, which annually presents over 350 shows at more than 20 venues, and draws upwards of 200,000 people over the course of nine days, is scheduled to kick off on June 17, 2022. It will be the 19th edition of the event.After canceling the event in 2020 due to the pandemic, producers John Nugent and Marc Iacona announced in February that they would revive the festival in 2021 in Henrietta, on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology, to better adhere to state health guidelines. It was scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 7, but was later cancelled due to ongoing public health concerns.News that the popular festival would leave downtown was panned by fans, city officials, and downtown business owners, who said moving the event would be an economic blow to downtown, particularly East End bars and restaurants that had come to depend on the festival.“We are extremely excited to bring the festival back to downtown Rochester,” Nugent said in a prepared statement. “It has been a stressful two years of scheduling, postponing, rescheduling and postponing again, and again.”Booking is underway for the 2022 Club Pass Series, giving the right of first refusal to the artists who were originally booked for the cancelled events, according to organizers. The 2022 Club Pass Series will feature 219 sets of music at 12 venues in downtown Rochester. Organizers have said that Club Pass tickets purchased for the cancelled 2021 event are valid for the 2022 festival or 2023 festival.Organizers said the full lineup and details for the 2022 festival will be announced at the annual spring press conference in March.