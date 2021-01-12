Rochester man is Congress's new sergeant-at-arms 

click to enlarge CSPAN

Tim Blodgett, being sworn-in at the House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 as the new sergeant-at-arms.

Tim Blodgett addressing Aquinas Institute graduates in 2019.

Following the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week, Congress accepted the resignation of the House's sergeant-at-arms, who had come under a scrutiny over the security failure that led to the deadly siege.Now, a former Rochester resident, Tim Blodgett, has ascended to the role, having been elevated from his position as deputy sergeant-at-arms. He was sworn in on Monday.Blodgett grew up in Rochester, not far from Aquinas Institute, from which he graduated in 1984. Blodgett spoke to Aquinas graduates at their commencement in 2019.Ted Mancini, the school's principal, said that Blodgett urged students to think big.“He definitely challenged them to be leaders to follow their dreams and to remind them that the contribution that we make to our community is about making it better for everybody," Mancini said.During that commencement address, Blodgett delivered what in the wake of the storming of the Capitol could now be called a prescient message.“Service is sometimes very easy and it can be extremely difficult," Blodgett said. "Remember that no matter how insignificant that you think your service may be, it may extremely significant, even lifesaving, to others.”Mancini recalled visiting Blodgett some years ago at his office in the Capitol, and said it was difficult to watch the rioting and looting at that historic building last week.“It was tough to watch, very tough to watch, having been in those halls and seeing that, to me it’s a symbol for…not just a symbol, it is the place where our government takes place, it is the house of the people,” Mancini said.