October 25, 2022 News & Opinion » News

Your 2022 election guide: Big elections, little fanfare 

In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season.

Some years are big for local elections, others for state or national offices. This year, every single seat in the state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot. Republicans have hammered Democrats on public safety issues, especially controversial bail reforms, while Democrats have tried to cast the GOP as out of touch on important but polarizing issues such as gun control and reproductive rights.

The state legislative races are high-stakes. They directly influence the balance of power in Albany as well as the agendas of each chamber.

Closer to home there’s a pivotal race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat. If Republican Mark Johns holds his seat, then the coalition government formed by GOP legislators and Legislature President Sabrina LaMar remains intact. If Democratic challenger Mike DiTullio wins, he’ll ostensibly shift the balance of power in the chamber.

Herein is a rundown of the key races.

Early voting runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6, and Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting information, including locations and times, is available at monroecounty.gov/elections-earlyvoting. To check your registration status, view a sample ballot, or find your polling place, visit the Monroe County Board of Elections main page at monroecounty.gov/elections.

