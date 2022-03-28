Weekly Planner March 28-April 3: What's Happening in Music, Arts, and Life 

We start the week with some brain food — talks on intriguing women and books — before moving on to some heady music. As always, it’s a good idea to check each venue’s COVID policy. You’ll find the complete CITY calendar here
Rochester Women in History with Maya Rook
7 p.m.
Virtual event
The local historian presents a Zoom talk on famous and intriguing women of Western New York. Haudenosaunee clan mothers and Susan B. Anthony, of course. But also, the spiritualized Fox Sisters and the ghostly White Lady. To register in advance for this free event, presented by the Henrietta Public Library, go to chpl.org
Books Sandwiched In
12:12 p.m.
Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County
In this edition of the Tuesday-afternoon series, Dr. Casey Miller of Rochester Institute of Technology, reviews “A Quantum Life.” It’s the story of how Hakeem Oluseyi left behind a life of poverty to study astronomy at Stanford University. In a review for NPR, Rochester’s personal astrophysicist, Adam Frank, wrote “A Quantum Life” is, “an important book for anyone who wants to understand how the fire of inquiry, the burning demand to know the world and its beauty intimately, can take root in a heart and lift it up to shine brightly with the stars it most cherishes.” It’s free, but you must register on-line.
Diana Krall
7:30 p.m.
Auditorium Theatre
The jazz singer and pianist opens her 2022 tour in Rochester. Krall’s most recent album, “This Dream of You,” is a relaxed foray into traditional material, such as “How Deep is the Ocean,” and a song best associated with Nina Simone, “Don’t Smoke in Bed.” There is one interesting diversion: Bob Dylan’s “This Dream of You.”
Stickmen
8 p.m.
Lovin’ Cup Bistro & Brews
Tony Levin, the Eastman School of Music alum who can’t seem to stay away from us, returns with his prog-rock trio. Levin, who plays the Chapman Stick (something like a bass), is joined by King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto and guitarist Markus Reuter. The band is back at the venue Friday night. Tickets are $30 advance, $35 at the door.
Spotlight on Faculty – Return to Chick Corea
7 p.m.
Hochstein Performance Hall
A handful of local jazz musicians explore the legacy of the late keyboard virtuoso. This is the music of Corea’s Return to Forever fusion group, with pieces such as “Crystal Silence,” “Tones for Joan’s Bones,” “Sea Journey,” “Windows,” and a new arrangement of “Armando’s Rhumba.” With tap dancing! Admission at the door is $10 per person, with a $20 family maximum.
Rochester Guitar Festival
6:30 p.m.
The Little Theatre
Opening night of this three-night event, presented by Rochester Classical Guitar, features Icelandic guitarist Gulli Björnsson. Sunday’s Classical Guitar Night starts at 6:30 p.m. Both shows are free. Monday’s 6:30 p.m. show with Guitar Foundation of America winner Johann Smith is $20, and $15 for students. Smith will also be teaching a master class at Bop Shop Records 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Amy Helm
7:30 p.m.
JCC Hart Theatre
The bluesy singer-songwriter has released three albums, but is equally known for her work as a back-up singer with many artists, including Rosanne Cash and Steely Dan. And, of course, her late father Levon Helm, with whom she started the Midnight Ramble concert series in Woodstock, which she continues to host. Tickets are $40, although the prime first few rows are $70.
