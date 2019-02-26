Rochester Music Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees 

From its shiny new headquarters and performance space at 25 Gibbs Street, on Tuesday February 26 the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced the 2019 inductees for this year’s 8th annual induction ceremony: Jack Allocco — 11-time Emmy Award-winning composer and producer Al Jardine — Beach Boys founding member Christine Lavin — iconic folk singer and songwriter Jeff Springut — legendary promoter and owner of the equally legendary night club, Red Creek WCMF-FM 96.5 — Rochester’s classic rock station celebrating 50 years on the air, with a special nod to Dave Kane, in honor of his 38 years on the air with the station