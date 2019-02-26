Twitter Facebook Digital Issues RSS Subscribe to Newsletter
February 26, 2019 News & Opinion » News

Rochester Music Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees 

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TRISHA CAMPO - The Beach Boys' Al Jardine will be along those inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame on April 28.
  • PHOTO BY TRISHA CAMPO
  • The Beach Boys' Al Jardine will be along those inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame on April 28.
From its shiny new headquarters and performance space at 25 Gibbs Street, on Tuesday February 26 the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced the 2019 inductees for this year’s 8th annual induction ceremony: Jack Allocco — 11-time Emmy Award-winning composer and producer Al Jardine — Beach Boys founding member Christine Lavin — iconic folk singer and songwriter Jeff Springut — legendary promoter and owner of the equally legendary night club, Red Creek WCMF-FM 96.5 — Rochester’s classic rock station celebrating 50 years on the air, with a special nod to Dave Kane, in honor of his 38 years on the air with the station Rochester Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 induction ceremony will take place Sunday, April 28, 7 p.m. at Eastman Theatre’s Kodak Hall. $31-$79. 274-3000. eastmantheatre.org; rochestermusic.org.

