Rochester Music Hall of Fame postpones April concert over coronavirus concerns 

Add the Rochester Music Hall of Fame's April induction ceremony to events lost to the coronavirus outbreak.



The University of Rochester, which runs Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, is one of many schools and organizations throughout the country that are either canceling or postponing events.



"They came out on Monday and said any athletic event, any music event, any event happening on a UR facility that would draw a large crowd through April 15 either needs to be canceled or postponed," said Hall of Fame President Jack Whittier.



That didn't directly apply to the Hall of Fame, whose April 26 concert fell outside of that date. "We're outside the range, but you don't know if they're going to extend it," Whittier said. "And the reality is, who's going to buy tickets to this thing in the next month?"

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PETER PARTS

Christine Lavin (front left) performing at the 2019 Rochester Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony last April with Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (front right) and Al Jardine (far right).