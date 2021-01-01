Rochester Oratorio Society presents Live Encore of Brahms' 'Schicksalslied' and 'Nänie' 

Live choral concerts have been hard to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for good reason. But on Friday, Jan. 22, fans of choir music will have reason to bend their ears again when the Rochester Oratorio Society presents a Live Encore broadcast via Facebook Live. The concert will feature two vocal works — “Schicksalslied” and “Nänie” — by Romantic-period composer Johannes Brahms, whose skill with harmonic development and rich, luxurious textures makes his music particularly appealing. “Schicksalslied,” or “Song of Destiny,” has the kind of potency and gravitas rivaled only by such choral-orchestral compositions as Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the works of Gustav Mahler. The earnest “Nänie,” meaning “funeral song,” may have the more beautiful writing for voices, however. No matter which work you prefer, both will remind you why Brahms is so celebrated. facebook.com/RochesterOratorioSociety.