Twitter Facebook Instagram RSS Digital Issues Subscribe to Newsletter
Search

January 01, 2021 Music » Choice Concerts

Pin It
.
Favorites
Share

Rochester Oratorio Society presents Live Encore of Brahms' 'Schicksalslied' and 'Nänie' 

By
click to enlarge oratorio_teaser.png
Live choral concerts have been hard to come by during the COVID-19 pandemic, and for good reason. But on Friday, Jan. 22, fans of choir music will have reason to bend their ears again when the Rochester Oratorio Society presents a Live Encore broadcast via Facebook Live. The concert will feature two vocal works — “Schicksalslied” and “Nänie” — by Romantic-period composer Johannes Brahms, whose skill with harmonic development and rich, luxurious textures makes his music particularly appealing. “Schicksalslied,” or “Song of Destiny,” has the kind of potency and gravitas rivaled only by such choral-orchestral compositions as Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and the works of Gustav Mahler. The earnest “Nänie,” meaning “funeral song,” may have the more beautiful writing for voices, however. No matter which work you prefer, both will remind you why Brahms is so celebrated. facebook.com/RochesterOratorioSociety.

Daniel J. Kushner is CITY’s music editor. He can be reached at dkushner@rochester-citynews.com.

Tags:

More Choice Concerts »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Browse Listings

Events
Music
Submit an event

Upcoming Events
Fri
1 Sat
2 Sun
3 Mon
4 Tue
5 Wed
6 Thu
7

Very Hairy January with Tyler Westcott @ Virtual Little Cafe

ECMS Russian Family Concert @ Eastman School of Music

View all of today's events »

» SUBMIT AN EVENT «

Tweets @RocCityNews

Website powered by Foundation     |     © 2021 CITY News